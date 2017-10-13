Interior Minister asks DG ISPR to refrain from statements on economy

ISLAMABAD: Terming Pakistan's economy stable, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said military spokesman should refrain from issuing statements on economy.

Speaking to media here Friday, Ahsan Iqbal said economic situation in Pakistan is much better as compared to situation in 2013. Pakistan’s economy is stable and irresponsible statements in this regard could damage Pakistan’s image at international level.

The present government is implementing the largest development budget in the country’s history, the minister said and added that resources were also being provided for security operations.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations DG (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said that national security and economy were strongly linked with each other.

Talking to a private TV channel, DG ISPR had said that the national economy could be affected if the circumstances of the country worsened.

Referring to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Wednesday’s address to a seminar in Karachi, Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Army Chief had given proposals for strengthening the economy.

The DG ISPR said that said if the national economy was not bad then it was also not in a very good condition. He said Pakistan Army was looking after the matters of national security.