Nawaz, Maryam, Capt Safdar's indictment adjourned after lawyers protest

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court judge on Friday adjourned hearing of references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar to October 19 after a group of lawyers caused commotion in the court.

According to Geo News, Judge Bashir Ahmed left the courtroom as one of the protesting lawyers with a head injury managed to enter the court room.

The lawyers were protesting outside the court after they were not allowed to attend the hearing.

Speaking to media outside the court, Maryam Nawaz called on the interior ministry to look into the matter. She said the lawyers should have been permitted to attend the hearing.

The former prime minister, who is in London with his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom, had sent his representative to the court.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were expected to be indicted today in the Flagship Investments, Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment corruption references.

The corruption references against the Sharif family members and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were filed in the light of Supreme Court orders on July 28th in the Panama Papers case.

The apex court had disqualified Sharif from office and ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file references within six weeks. A Supreme Court judge has also been given supervisory role to monitor the trial of Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif and his PMLN party members have been targeting the apex court for its decision to send an elected prime minister packing.