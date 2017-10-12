Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Movies

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bobby Deol casted in Race 3 alongside Salman

Bobby Deol will be seen with Salman Khan in the Bollywood film Race’s third sequel.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in the female lead of the film.

Names for the third actor were discussed for a long time.

Earlier, Siddhart Malhotra and Emraan Hashmi’s name was considered for the role; however filmmaker Ramesh Taurani confirmed Bobby’s selection in a tweet.

Filmmaker welcomed Salman, Bobby and Jacqueline in Race family on twitter and announced with a hashtag that film will release on Eid 2018.

Bobby Deol will be seen on the silver screen after a long gap.

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol appeared together for the first time in film Heroes, 2009.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Movies

New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”

New highlights from upcoming film “The Snowman”
'Only the Brave' premiere: Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges honor first responders as

'Only the Brave' premiere: Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges honor first responders as "heroes"
Movie Review: Judwaa 2

Movie Review: Judwaa 2
Movie Review: Lucknow Central

Movie Review: Lucknow Central
Load More load more