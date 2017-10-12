Bobby Deol casted in Race 3 alongside Salman

Bobby Deol will be seen with Salman Khan in the Bollywood film Race’s third sequel.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in the female lead of the film.

Names for the third actor were discussed for a long time.

Earlier, Siddhart Malhotra and Emraan Hashmi’s name was considered for the role; however filmmaker Ramesh Taurani confirmed Bobby’s selection in a tweet.

Filmmaker welcomed Salman, Bobby and Jacqueline in Race family on twitter and announced with a hashtag that film will release on Eid 2018.

Bobby Deol will be seen on the silver screen after a long gap.

Salman Khan and Bobby Deol appeared together for the first time in film Heroes, 2009.