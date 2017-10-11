Wed October 11, 2017
World

AFP
October 12, 2017

Turkey urges US to reverse visa halt, summons another staffer

Mattis says US will work to stay aligned with Turkey despite diplomatic tensions

FLORIDA: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that military relations with Turkey had been unaffected by diplomatic tensions between the two countries and he would continue to work closely with his Turkish counterparts.

"It is a NATO ally that we will work hard to stay aligned with against our common enemy and we are doing good work together, military to military," Mattis told reporters on board a military plane.

When asked whether he expected the diplomatic dispute to affect future operations, Mattis said he did not want to speculate but in the past diplomatic tensions have not affected military relations.

