October 11, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Tendulkar urges India to remove discrimination of girl child

NEW DELHI: Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday spoke about girls rights, saying India should give up discrimination of girl child and provide a level playing field to help them nuture their dreams.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of the Child Girls here, Tendulkar called on parents to support their girls child to fulfil their dreams.

“There is no place for discrimination. There should be a fair platform. The parameter should be same for boys and girls. We need to give freedom to our girls,” The former India batsman said.

While sharing the secret of his success during a panel discussion, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar  said, “My achievement in life is inspired by my parents and family who appreciated my talent as well as supported me as a young child”, adding that  parents and communities must see their daughters as assets — as individuals capable of standing on their feet and contributing to society, and not as burdens to be married in haste.”

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali, who was also present on the occassion, shared the same opinion and said people should never look down on a woman. “As a sportsperson, I believe gender doesn’t matter,” Mithali added.

