Ranger powers extended for another 90 days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the extension of special powers of Pakistan Rangers for another 90 days.
The special powers given to Pakistan Rangers are expiring on October 12, 2017. The chief minister extended the powers from October 13 for another 90 days.
