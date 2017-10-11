Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PTI decides to move SC over delay in FATA merger with KP

PTI decides to move SC over delay in FATA merger with KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move Supreme Court over delay in merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to party communiqué, PTI chief Imran Khan has directed Babar Awan to prepare petition in this regard.

Khan also directed Babar Awan to review various legal aspects on the future of FATA.

Awan will present legal options to Imran Khan for approval after thorough research on these.

Imran has long been demanding merger of FATA areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan had warned that the FATA could again become hub of the terrorists if these underdeveloped and militancy-stricken areas were not merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forthwith.

“Any delay in Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would promote terrorism in the tribal areas. This opportunity should not be wasted,” he had stressed.

“Fata’s merger in KP is the only viable solution to defeating terrorism in Pakistan. This is the best time for merger and initiating political reforms there,” he had said.

He said the entire nation was in favour of reforms in Fata. He didn’t agree to the proposal to make Fata a separate province, saying it was not natural.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CM Sindh chairs Karachi package meeting

CM Sindh chairs Karachi package meeting
Challenges to state’s writ have been defeated, says Army Chief

Challenges to state’s writ have been defeated, says Army Chief
ECP rejects Milli Muslim League plea to register as political party

ECP rejects Milli Muslim League plea to register as political party
2nd Pak Navy Int’l Nautical Competition kick-starts at Naval Academy

2nd Pak Navy Int’l Nautical Competition kick-starts at Naval Academy
Load More load more