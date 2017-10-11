Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup hockey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced an impressive performance to outclass Bangladesh 7-0 in their opening campaign at the 10th edition of the men’ Asia Cup hockey tournament at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Abubakr scored three goals while Ammad Shakeel Butt and Arslan Qadir scored two goals each, said a press release issued here from Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Earlier in other match of the tournament, India beat Japan 5-1.

Pakistan will play their next match against Japan on Friday at the same venue.