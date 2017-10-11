Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

APP
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup hockey

Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup hockey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan produced an impressive performance to outclass Bangladesh 7-0 in their opening campaign at the 10th edition of the men’ Asia Cup hockey tournament at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Abubakr scored three goals while Ammad Shakeel Butt and Arslan Qadir scored two goals each, said a press release issued here from Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Earlier in other match of the tournament, India beat Japan 5-1.

Pakistan will play their next match against Japan on Friday at the same venue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sharapova triumphs in Tianjin opener

Sharapova triumphs in Tianjin opener
FIFA suspends Pakistan from international football

FIFA suspends Pakistan from international football
Multan Sultans rope in Shoaib Malik, Pollard and Sangakkara to begin PSL proceedings

Multan Sultans rope in Shoaib Malik, Pollard and Sangakkara to begin PSL proceedings
Messi hat-trick fires Argentina into World Cup

Messi hat-trick fires Argentina into World Cup
Load More load more