Syria’s Bana Alabed starts school in Turkey, says ‘World needs Peace, Pen and Book’

Syrian girl from Aleppo, Bana Alabed has started school in Turkey. Bana came into the world’s notice from her social media account where with her mom’s assistance she would describe the siege and the war taking place in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

In a latest post on twitter she said, “My school was bombed. Today I can go to school without fear. The world needs Peace, Pen and Book.”

My school was bombed. Today I can go to school without fear. The world needs Peace, Pen and Book. pic.twitter.com/p39HWpIeyf — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) October 11, 2017

Bana calls bomb a destroyer of an innocent girl’s education, saying “The bomb is a destroyer but the girl is a builder.”

Every bomb that is made denies an innocent girl's education. The bomb is a destroyer but the girl is a builder. #DayoftheGirl. — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) October 11, 2017

Alabed’s school was destroyed during the war and her family lost their home in an airstrike like many other Syrian families.

Eight year old moved to Turkey with her family in December 2016 with thousands other refugees after seeing some “horrible days” as her mom describes in an interview.

She also visited New York for the publishing of her book “Dear World”.

With 364,000 followers Bana continues to inspire people with her bravery and eagerness to study. She has become a voice of the Syrian children who are deprived of the basic necessities of life and relentlessly suffer from the atrocities of war.