Aamir Khan looks for creative aspect in movies, not the financial worth on box office

Aamir Khan is known for his involvement in movies that carry a social message. His upcoming movie Secret Superstar is expected to make 100 crores at the box office but Aamir khan has little interest in all the money that the movie is speculated to earn upon its release.

What Aamir Khan shares, “ its not the money or the profits that matter but how much the story remains with the viewers.

With a career spanning over 30 years and having worked with all the big names of the industry, Aamir further shares, “If you come to me with a script that has a great social message but the creative aspect of it isn’t appealing enough, then I won’t sign up for that movie.”

In an interview with NDTV, Aamir said, "It's very important for me to trust the director.”

Before working with a new director, he asks him to shoot and edit a few scenes of the movie in order to see the ‘fire of creativity’ in that person. If he finds it, then they have a deal.

The-perfectionist-khan also disconnects himself from people, family and everything else when he is working on a project.

In reply to a question asking which genre is he particularly interested in, Aamir said, “Different genres excite me.”

“The purpose of films is to entertain, people don’t want to hear a lesson on sociology when they are entering cinemas, therefore I look for something entertaining that will also allow me to be creative and if it has a social message, then that is an added plus.”