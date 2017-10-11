Wed October 11, 2017
AFP
October 11, 2017

Sharapova gets red-hot Garcia in tough Tianjin opener
Sharapova triumphs in Tianjin opener

Sharapova triumphs in Tianjin opener

TIANJIN, China: Maria Sharapova made an impressive start to the Tianjin Open on Wednesday, beating Romania´s Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets.

Seeded ninth, Begu loomed as a tricky first-round opponent for Sharapova, but the former world number one from Russia swept to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Currently ranked 86th after returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova -- granted a wildcard in Tianjin -- plays unseeded Magda Linette of Poland next.

The 30-year-old Sharapova, who returned to tennis in April after serving a suspension for taking the banned substance meldonium, has yet to win a tournament since then.

The five-time Grand Slam winner exited the China Open last week in the third round at the hands of Romania´s Simona Halep, the newly crowned world number one.

But Sharapova had no such trouble against Begu, seeing off the 57th-ranked Romanian in 82 minutes.

The opening matches of the Tianjin Open have been badly disrupted because of rain.

