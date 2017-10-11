Three killed as plane crashes into swimming pool in Brazil

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As many as three people were killed when a plane crashed into a garden swimming pool in Brazil, the Mirror reported.
The light aircraft came down in a residential backyard in Sao Jose do Rio Preto, the report said.
Video footage shows the wreckage of the aircraft at the rear of a house with one wing inside the pool.
According to local media, the plane crashed 980ft from Professor Eribelto Manoel Reino airport
As many as three people were killed when a plane crashed into a garden swimming pool in Brazil, the Mirror reported.
The light aircraft came down in a residential backyard in Sao Jose do Rio Preto, the report said.
Video footage shows the wreckage of the aircraft at the rear of a house with one wing inside the pool.
According to local media, the plane crashed 980ft from Professor Eribelto Manoel Reino airport
Comments