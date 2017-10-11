Three killed as plane crashes into swimming pool in Brazil

As many as three people were killed when a plane crashed into a garden swimming pool in Brazil, the Mirror reported.

The light aircraft came down in a residential backyard in Sao Jose do Rio Preto, the report said.

Video footage shows the wreckage of the aircraft at the rear of a house with one wing inside the pool.

According to local media, the plane crashed 980ft from Professor Eribelto Manoel Reino airport