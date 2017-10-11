Wed October 11, 2017
Entertainment

October 11, 2017

Padmavati makes fastest views ever for a Hindi trailer on YouTube

The newly released trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been receiving glowing praise from all the spheres.

It has garnered the highest number of views in 24 hours on YouTube for a Hindi trailer. It made 15 million while Justice League made 13 million even as it released a few hours before Padmavati. Currently, Padmavati trailer stands at 20 million, reported Hindustan Times.

The fastest views ever for a trailer were made by It at 197 million views in 24 hours.

Bhansali’s magnum-opus has received positive reviews from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma among others.

