Australian cricket team bus attacked in India

GUWAHTI: Australian cricket team’s bus, carrying players and staff, has been attacked hours after their T20 victory over India here in Guwahati.
A rock was thrown at the coach that shattered a window, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident which happened as the team was returning to their hotel from the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday. It represents a major security scare following the first international match ever held at the venue.
Australia opener Aaron Finch tweeted a picture of the broken window. “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!” Finch said.
Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017
