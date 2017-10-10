Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Australian cricket team bus attacked in India

Australian cricket team bus attacked in India

GUWAHTI: Australian cricket team’s bus, carrying players and staff, has been attacked hours after their T20 victory over India here in Guwahati.

A rock was thrown at the coach that shattered a window, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident which happened as the team was returning to their hotel from the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday. It represents a major security scare following the first international match ever held at the venue.

Australia opener Aaron Finch tweeted a picture of the broken window. “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!” Finch said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

S Africa postpones Global T20 league for a year

S Africa postpones Global T20 league for a year
Make or break for Messi and Argentina

Make or break for Messi and Argentina
Australia down India by eight wickets to level T20 series

Australia down India by eight wickets to level T20 series
Behrendorff keeps India pegged to 118

Behrendorff keeps India pegged to 118
Load More load more