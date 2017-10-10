S Africa postpones Global T20 league for a year

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's T20 Global League, which was scheduled to begin on November 3, has been postponed for a year.

The decision, to postpone S Africa's T20 Global League until November 218, came after a joint Cricket South Africa and T20 Global League board tele-conference.

The franchises understood that the delay in securing a stable television broadcast deal and central rights sponsorship for the tournament were the main reasons for postponing the GLT20, the brainchild of former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat who had parted ways with the board last month.

While expressing its concern and disappointment, The South African Cricketers Association has called for an "independent review" into what has caused the postponement of the T20 Global League.

taking into consideration the impact of the decision, Tony Irish chief executive of SACA, said, "this has a very significant impact on a large number of local and overseas players, all of whom have signed contracts to play in the league".

"Some players turned down other opportunities in order to commit themselves to these contracts. We will be looking at all implications of this for players, including what compensation should be paid to them."

"SACA is well aware of the fact that this will also affect various other groups including franchises, coaches and stadium owners. I think it will be necessary for CSA to appoint its own independent review into what has actually transpired here as there are significant implications across South African cricket."

It is learned that CSA had informed all the eight franchises of the decision over the past few days.

It is being said that the postponement leaves a big hole in South Africa´s cricket season. Because of the Global League, no domestic or international cricket was planned for November and most of December. CSA are now likely to bring forward their own domestic T20 competition, which is also without a sponsor.