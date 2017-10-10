Bilawal condemns posting of police officer convicted in BB murder case

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that promotion and posting to police officers convicted in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto assassination case by trial court was an “ugly message” from Sharif brothers’ government to the people of Pakistan, especially the followers of Bhutto.

It may be recalled that SSP Khurram Shahzad has been posted as SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi this week and DIG Saud Aziz was promoted post retirement.

PPP Chairman said it is unfortunate and astonishing that Nawaz Sharif and his Party was trying to hide themselves behind the sacrifices of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. On the other hand, his Federal and Punjab government were extending promotion and posting to the convicted police officials, he added.

He further said that Punjab government was conspiring and trying to influence the post-conviction case by posting convicted police officials and giving their sensitive powers to intimidate and threaten people connected to the proceedings.

He said message through these promotion and posting from Nawaz Sharif and his party appears to be ugly and aimed at rubbing salt on wounds of PPP, Jiyalas, workers and the women of the country who revere Benazir Bhutto as their role-model.