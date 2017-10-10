Tue October 10, 2017
Entertainment

October 10, 2017

Vidya Balan doesn’t like working in remake films

Mumbai: Bollywood’s versatile actress Vidya Balan doesn’t like working in remake films. She feels remakes decrease the value of classic films. 

According to Indian media reports, Vidya Balan was approached for Sridevi’s role in the remake of the film “Sadma” but the actress refused to act in it as she doesn’t like working in remakes.

Sholay, Arth, Mr. India and Anand are some of the actress’s favorite old films.

Vidya Balan is currently working on her next project “Tumhari Sulu” which will be released on November 24.

