Behrendorff keeps India pegged to 118

GUWAHATI, India: Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff claimed four wickets to help bowl out India for 118 in the second Twenty20 international in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Behrendorff, playing his second match after making his debut in Ranchi last week, tore through the Indian top-order including the prized scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for nought.

The left-arm quick returned impressive figures of 4-21 in his four overs to reduce India, who were put into bat, to 27-4 at the Barsapara Stadium -- hosting its first international game.

Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 13, then tried to stem the rot during their 33-run partnership but leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke through the duo´s defences.

Zampa got Dhoni stumped on a classic leg-spinner and then bowled Jadhav with the googly.

Hardik Pandya hit a 23-ball 25 to make India cross the 100-run mark, which had seemed tough at 70-7, but the batsman´s dismissal saw the innings fold on the last ball of the innings.

Pacemen Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andre Tye and Marcus Stoinis took a wicket each.

David Warner-led Australia, who lost their opening game, need a win to stay alive in the three-match series.