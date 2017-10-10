Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Behrendorff keeps India pegged to 118

Behrendorff keeps India pegged to 118

GUWAHATI, India:  Australia fast bowler Jason Behrendorff claimed four wickets to help bowl out India for 118 in the second Twenty20 international in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Behrendorff, playing his second match after making his debut in Ranchi last week, tore through the Indian top-order including the prized scalp of skipper Virat Kohli for nought.

The left-arm quick returned impressive figures of 4-21 in his four overs to reduce India, who were put into bat, to 27-4 at the Barsapara Stadium -- hosting its first international game.

Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 13, then tried to stem the rot during their 33-run partnership but leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke through the duo´s defences.

Zampa got Dhoni stumped on a classic leg-spinner and then bowled Jadhav with the googly.

Hardik Pandya hit a 23-ball 25 to make India cross the 100-run mark, which had seemed tough at 70-7, but the batsman´s dismissal saw the innings fold on the last ball of the innings.

Pacemen Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andre Tye and Marcus Stoinis took a wicket each.
David Warner-led Australia, who lost their opening game, need a win to stay alive in the three-match series.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia down India by eight wickets to level T20 series

Australia down India by eight wickets to level T20 series
Kamran Akmal blessed with second baby girl

Kamran Akmal blessed with second baby girl
Iceland qualifies for Football World Cup 2018

Iceland qualifies for Football World Cup 2018
Shafiq's ton in vain as Pakistan lose second Test and series to Sri Lanka

Shafiq's ton in vain as Pakistan lose second Test and series to Sri Lanka
Load More load more