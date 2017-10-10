Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kamran Akmal blessed with a baby girl again

Kamran Akmal blessed with a baby girl again

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has welcomed his new born baby girl.

Sharing pictures of her new child on twitter here Tuesday, thanked Allah for blessing with a baby girl.

“Alhamdulliah I am blessed with a baby girl again. Allah has open the doors of his rehmat (blessings) again on me feeling blessed,” cricketer tweeted.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is married to Aiza and is already father of a boy and a girl.

Fellow cricketers Bilawal Bhatti, Amir Yamin and Rao Ifthikhar Anjum congratulated Kamran Akmal on the good news.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Iceland qualifies for Football World Cup 2018

Iceland qualifies for Football World Cup 2018
Shafiq's ton in vain as Pakistan lose second Test and series to Sri Lanka

Shafiq's ton in vain as Pakistan lose second Test and series to Sri Lanka
Shafiq reaches 100 as Pakistan look to save series

Shafiq reaches 100 as Pakistan look to save series
PCB names 14-member women's cricket squad for New Zealand series

PCB names 14-member women's cricket squad for New Zealand series
Load More load more