Kamran Akmal blessed with a baby girl again

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has welcomed his new born baby girl.
Sharing pictures of her new child on twitter here Tuesday, thanked Allah for blessing with a baby girl.
“Alhamdulliah I am blessed with a baby girl again. Allah has open the doors of his rehmat (blessings) again on me feeling blessed,” cricketer tweeted.
Alhamdulliah i m blessed with a baby girl again Allah has open the doors of his rehmat again on me feeling blessed pic.twitter.com/112L8hFZY2— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 10, 2017
The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is married to Aiza and is already father of a boy and a girl.
Fellow cricketers Bilawal Bhatti, Amir Yamin and Rao Ifthikhar Anjum congratulated Kamran Akmal on the good news.
MashAllah congratulations kami bhai— Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) October 10, 2017
Congratulations— Rao Iftikhar Anjum (@IftiRao) October 10, 2017
@KamiAkmal23 many congratulations to you and family,may Allah bless the new born with health— sohail tanveer (@sohailmalik614) October 10, 2017
