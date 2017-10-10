Kamran Akmal blessed with a baby girl again

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has welcomed his new born baby girl.

Sharing pictures of her new child on twitter here Tuesday, thanked Allah for blessing with a baby girl.

“Alhamdulliah I am blessed with a baby girl again. Allah has open the doors of his rehmat (blessings) again on me feeling blessed,” cricketer tweeted.

Alhamdulliah i m blessed with a baby girl again Allah has open the doors of his rehmat again on me feeling blessed pic.twitter.com/112L8hFZY2 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 10, 2017

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is married to Aiza and is already father of a boy and a girl.

Fellow cricketers Bilawal Bhatti, Amir Yamin and Rao Ifthikhar Anjum congratulated Kamran Akmal on the good news.

MashAllah congratulations kami bhai — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) October 10, 2017

Congratulations — Rao Iftikhar Anjum (@IftiRao) October 10, 2017