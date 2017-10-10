Zardari advises nation to remain vigilant of Imran, Nawaz

PESHAWAR: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has asked the nation to remain vigilant of the tactics of people like Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing PPP workers convention in Peshawar Tuesday, Zardari said, “In life we face people like Nawaz and Imran, however, the nation should remain vigilant of such people.”

Zardari said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is unable to handle the affairs of state, adding that Nawaz "has made enough, he should enjoy it".

Referring to the July 28 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, Zardari said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif keeps questioning why he was disqualified.

"Why did he accept the decision if he isn't aware of the basis of his disqualification," Zardari said.

Zardari dubbed PTI Chief Imran Khan an ‘innocent cricketer’.

Talking about merger of FATA, the former president also said that it is important to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added PPP in its tenure made several laws for the betterment of FATA.