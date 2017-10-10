Shafiq's ton in vain as Pakistan lose Test series, first in UAE

DUBAI: After a tremendous fight back by middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan gave up the chase to lose the two-Test series for the first time in the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka made a clean sweep against Pakistan, winning the Test series 2-0, to become the first country to beat Pakistan in the UAE.

Chasing a tough target of 317, Pakistan were all out for 248, losing the day/night pink-ball test by 68 runs in the first session on the fifth and final day of the second Test.

Earlier, they were beaten by 21 runs in the first Test, played at Abu Dhabi last week.