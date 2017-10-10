Tue October 10, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Therapy dogs comfort blood donors of Las Vegas attack

LAS VEGAS: While the world came together in solidarity with the Las Vegas attack victims, thousands of people turned up at hospitals in order to donate blood. And in order to comfort them, dogs provided the best therapy that these donors needed at such a time.

“We know that with the therapy dogs, just petting a dog really does make you feel better”, shared Darlene Barzideh, the owner of these dogs.  

Named Jack and Zoe, these dogs normally help children with special needs and spend time with senior citizens. After the deadly incident, the owners of Jack and Zoe volunteered to offer help in this form.

“It has been important for us to give back. Even a little bit – everybody wants to give a little bit and this was one way we could give”, said Darlene.

Animals and pets are considered to be therapeutic, and this was the exact idea behind giving up these dogs for providing comfort and care. 

