Tue October 10, 2017
Sports

October 10, 2017

Bismah Maroof replaces Sana Mir as women’s team captain

PCB name 14-member squad for ICC Women’s Championship

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday named a 14-member squad to feature in the ICC Women’s Championship Round -1 against New Zealand to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Interim Women's Cricket Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali announced the 14-member team along with four reserves to feature in the event.

The three ODIs and four Twenty20s are scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 14, said a PCB press release issued here.

The Pakistan Women’s Team Squad includes Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Javeria Wadood (vice captain), Bismah Maroof (captain), Sidra Amin, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Sana Mir, Diana Baig, Natalia Pervaiz, Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Yousaf.

The reserves comprise Anam Amin, Fareeha Mahmood, Ayesha Naz and Rameen Shamim.

The team management to accompany the team are Abdul Raqeeb (Manager), Mark Coles (Head Coach), Shahid Anwar (Batting Coach), Ibrar Ahmad (Trainer), Zubair Ahmad (Analyst) and Sumrah Fatima (Physiotherapist).

