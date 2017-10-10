Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Watch: Federer dances with Mickey Mouse in Shanghai

Tennis star Roger Federer was filmed dancing up a storm with none other than Mickey Mouse on the tennis court at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The fun video is racking up views and likes by the minute on social media.

The world No 2 is normally silky smooth on a tennis court but he was given quite a work-out by Disney's most famous character, Mickey Mouse.

Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss father of four, left his adoring fans in awe at the QiZhong Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

PCB name 14-member squad for ICC Women’s Championship

PCB name 14-member squad for ICC Women’s Championship
Dean Jones named as interim Afghan coach

Dean Jones named as interim Afghan coach
Pakistan-born Aussie batsman Usman Khawaja reveals racial abuse

Pakistan-born Aussie batsman Usman Khawaja reveals racial abuse
Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport

Chicago man blinded in one eye by baseball sues the sport
Load More load more