Watch: Federer dances with Mickey Mouse in Shanghai

Tennis star Roger Federer was filmed dancing up a storm with none other than Mickey Mouse on the tennis court at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The fun video is racking up views and likes by the minute on social media.

The world No 2 is normally silky smooth on a tennis court but he was given quite a work-out by Disney's most famous character, Mickey Mouse.

Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion and Swiss father of four, left his adoring fans in awe at the QiZhong Stadium on Saturday.