Parents who do not send children to school will go jail in India

INDIA: India’s Uttar Pradesh state minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar has threatened to imprison parents for five days without food and water, who failed to send their children to school.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 'Divyangjan' empowerment minister is reportedly seen addressing a party gathering and speaking vociferously against those who failed to send their kids to schools.

The term 'divyangjan' is used to refer to physically challenged persons.

"I am going to enact a law of my choice. If wards of the poor do not get to school, their parents will be forced to sit in police stations for five days. They will neither be given food nor water," Rajbhar said at Rasda area.

After the announcement, when asked about the statement, he said that I am on my statement and I am ready to get the punishment for it too.