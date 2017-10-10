Tue October 10, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 10, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla ready to create magic on-screen

Bollywood’s most-liked on-screen couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, is yet again pairing up for a new venture this time.

As per Indian media reports, fans of both Khan and Chawla were anxiously waiting for the two actors to work together in a film, after delivering hits like ‘Raju bann gaya gentleman’, ‘Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani’ and ‘Yes Boss’.

These days Shahrukh Khan is busy shooting for his film that stars some of Bollywood’s famous actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in main leads. Although a cameo role, Juhi Chawla is also a part of the project which the fans cannot wait to see!

Loved by all, Khan and Chawla are business partners and best friends in real life. 

