Vehicles to automatically report accidents in Dubai

DUBAI: With the introduction of vehicles equipped with a new technology to reduce mortality resulting from delay in medical aid, cars will now inform about any traffic accidents that might take place.

According to media reports, the United Arab Emirates’ government has decided to work on a project that includes vehicles being capable enough to inform relevant authorities about traffic accidents.

The project will reach its completion phase by 2019 in which all vehicles entering UAE will have an emergency calling system that will be able to perform the mentioned function as told by Telecom Regulatory Authority.

It is said that after a period of two years, this new system will be available in every new vehicle, but the installation of it in old vehicles and motorcycles on roads depends on user’s discretion.