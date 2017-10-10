'Picasso 1932' portrays prolific year of creation

For the first time, an exhibition entirely dedicated to a single year in the life of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, retracing his work during 1932, has opened in Paris.

The exhibition, "Picasso 1932," is being held at the Musee National Picasso in Paris, featuring more than 110 paintings, drawings, engravings and sculptures set in chronological order.

The year was particularly prolific for the cubist artist who had just turned 50, shown through masterpieces such as "The Dream", which portrays Picasso's 23-year-old mistress Marie-Therese Walter.

Eroticism and sensuality are marking themes in Picasso's works through this period, which Virginie Perdrisot, one of the exhibition's curators, said was a "driving force" for the artist.

"We can see these works, mainly the paintings, are loaded with a strong erotic and sexual power and it is through this erotic power that Picasso produced even stronger and more expressive artworks," she said.

Picasso challenged conventional ideas through cubism -- by breaking the picture surface up into a series of planes and shifting viewpoints.

The Spanish artist, who died in 1973 at the age of 92, is widely considered to be one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

The exhibition runs from October 10 to February 11.