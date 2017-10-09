Blade Runner 2049´ tops box office with disappointing takings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Long-awaited sequel "Blade Runner: 2049" snatched the box office top spot this weekend -- three and a half decades since "Blade Runner" hit the big screen in 1982, industry figures showed Monday.
But with takings of $32.8 million in North American theaters, the sci-fi reboot -- featuring original star Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling -- didn´t enjoy the sensational opening its rave reviews suggested it might.
"Blade Runner: 2049" sees Gosling as a new Los Angeles Police Department "blade runner" -- charged with killing bioengineered androids known as "replicants." On uncovering a secret which threatens society, he embarks on a search for
Harrison Ford´s character, a former blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago.
Despite a disappointing first weekend, "Blade Runner" did not face much competition for the top spot -- with Fox´s "The Mountain Between Us," in second place, earning just $10.6 million, according to industry monitor Exhibitor Relations.
Starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, "The Mountain Between Us" tells the story of a surgeon (Elba) and a journalist (Winslet), who fall in love as they fight to survive following a plane crash on a snowy Utah mountain range.
Meanwhile, with takings dropping from last week´s $16.9 million to $10 million, freaky horror hit "It" -- based on the Stephen King novel -- settled for third place in its fifth week in theaters.
In fourth, earning $8.9 million, was Lionsgate animation "My Little Pony: The Movie" -- featuring star-studded voiceovers from the likes of Emily Blunt and Australian singer Sia.
But it was a fall from grace for espionage comedy "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," which -- having taken the crown last week -- dropped to fifth place with earnings of $8.7 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"American Made" ($8.4 million)
"The Lego Ninjago Movie" ($7 million)
"Victoria and Abdul" ($4.2 million)
"Flatliners" ($4 million)
"Battle of the Sexes" ($2.6 million)
