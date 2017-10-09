Turkey urges US to reverse visa halt, summons another staffer

ANKARA: Turkey on Monday urged the United States to reverse a decision to halt the issuing of all regular visas at American consulates in the country, as prosecutors summoned another Istanbul mission staffer in an escalating crisis.

The dispute, which analysts have described as the worst between the NATO allies in half a century, erupted when Turkey jailed a Turkish employee working at the American consulate in Istanbul.

Ankara hit back at the US suspension of the issuing of non-immigrant visas -- a move described by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "very, very saddening" -- with a tit-for-tat response against American citizens.

The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the US embassy´s deputy chief of mission on Monday, urging Washington to reverse its visa decision.

Ministry officials told the diplomat the move was creating "unnecessary escalation and victimisation", the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The US embassy in Ankara said Sunday that it would suspend issuing visas for tourism, medical treatment, business, temporary work or study, after the arrest last week.

"Above all, this decision is very, very saddening," Erdogan said in his first reaction to the decision, at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Kiev.

"For the (US) ambassador in Ankara to take a decision like this, to put it into practice, is saddening," he added.