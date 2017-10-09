Alia Bhatt hopes to work in films till age of 90

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s young actress Alia Bhatt has expressed wish to work in films till she reaches the age of 90.

According to India media reports, the actress agreed that film careers of actors are much longer as compared to actresses, however this trend must change now.

She said if senior actors can work, senior actresses should also work and she herself hopes to continue acting till the old age of 90.

The actress further added that age and marital status of actors are not important in the film industry.