Mon October 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Share

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing
Read More

India again resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: One person embraced martyrdom while four others, including three women, were injured...

Read More
Advertisement

COAS visits family of martyred Naib Subedar Nadeem

COAS visits family of martyred Naib Subedar Nadeem

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed at village Chah Ganja, Jhelum Monday, Inter Services Public Relations said.

Naib Subedar Nadeem came under Indian shelling and embraced Shahadat in Rakh Chikri Sector along the Line of Control on 29 September while assisting evacuation of civilians who had also been injured due to Indian firing. 

The Army Chief laid wreath at his grave, offered prayers and interacted with the brave Subedar’s family.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said Naib Sub Nadeem has lived up to commitment of Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting the innocent brothers who are being cowardly targeted by Indian army along the LoC.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror

Army Chief says int’l community failed to recognize Pak sacrifices, efforts in war on terror
Abbasi says days of depending on US are over

Abbasi says days of depending on US are over
World Post Day being celebrated today  

World Post Day being celebrated today  
EXCLUSIVE: Dawoodi Bohras Chief Syedna Mufaddal thanks Pakistanis for their love

EXCLUSIVE: Dawoodi Bohras Chief Syedna Mufaddal thanks Pakistanis for their love
Load More load more