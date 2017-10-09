British Paralympian Karen on a quest to explore all 7 continents

British Paralympian Karen Darke, despite her disabilities, stands undeterred in the face of trials and tribulations.

Having lost the ability to walk at the age of 21, there is no stopping for Karen since then.

Milestone after milestone, Karen has successfully competed in Paralympic Games twice and has several accolades to her name such as the silver medal in 2002 and a gold one in 2016.

However, she has set out on a new quest now: Quest 79.

“Quest 79 for me means cycling 7 continents in 9 sort of big adventure rides.

The number 79 seemed to become a really big number for me”, shared Karen.

And what is more exciting is the zeal with which Karen started the third of her nine expeditions last month, after completing two.

“The bigger thing for me is trying to encourage other people to take on their own Quest 79 that will help discover something about them and I am calling it about finding your inner gold”, Karen stated.

Ambitious about the next expeditions in line, Karen hopes to end her magnificent tour either in Antarctica or at the 2020 Paralympic Games to be held in Japan’s capital Tokyo.