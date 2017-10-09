Mon October 09, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Usman Shinwari replaces injured Mohammad Amir for Sri Lanka ODIs

Pakistan have called up left-arm fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari to replace the injured Mohammad Amir for the five-ODI series against Sri Lanka in the UAE.

Mohammad Amir picked up a stress-related injury of his right shin during the ongoing Test in Dubai. He was subsequently advised to rest for three weeks, ruling him out of the ongoing Test and the ODI series that follows.

Usman Shinwari has been on the selectors' radar for the last two years, having made his T20I debut in 2013. He announced himself with a memorable spell against a Misbah-ul-Haq led SNGPL in the final of the departmental T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in 2013, picking up five wickets for nine runs in 3.1 overs, helping his side Faysal Bank crush SNGPL by 78 runs.

He has played four T20Is for Pakistan, during one of which he sustained a back injury, missing a major chunk of the 2014-15 season. Since his return, the quick has taken 44 wickets in 12 first-class matches, becoming a prominent name on the domestic circuit. However, he is yet to play ODI or Test cricket.

The ODI series begins on October 13, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. ESPNcricinfo

