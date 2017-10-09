Russians take to street to protest against Putin

More than 2000 Russians took to the streets on Putin’s 65th birthday and chanted “Russia will be free” and “Russia without Putin” to demand for more choices in the upcoming presidential elections.

Police detained more than 200 protesters which mostly included students and young people for taking part in anti-Kremlin protests.

One such protester, Nikolai said,” I want a democratic system in my country so that we can think and choose for ourselves.”

Putin is expected to run for another 6-year-term. Putin has served both as prime minister and the president since 1999.

Many of the anti-Kremlin protesters are supporters of Alexei Navalny, opposition leader who wants to run for President in the upcoming elections in March 2018.

Currently, he is serving in jail for 20 days for violating rules on public meetings.