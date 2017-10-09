‘Rush Hour 4’: Jackie Chan dons detective avatar yet again!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed action hero Jackie Chan will feature in comedy-action film ‘Rush Hour 4’ after a span of 10 years.
The fourth edition of the Rush Hour franchise stars the 63-year-old veteran actor in a detective role yet again.
The first film of 'Rush Hour' series came in 1998, second in 2001 and 3rd 2007 and the fourth film will be released after a decade.
Jackie Chan, while talking to American radio, told his fans that the first draft of the film’s script is ready and the shooting will start soon.
Rush Hour 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas next year. Whereas, the final date of the release is not confirmed as co-actor Chris Tucker is busy with the shoots of other films and it is uncertain as to when he will join the Rush Hour team.
