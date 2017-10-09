‘Rush Hour 4’: Jackie Chan dons detective avatar yet again!

Famed action hero Jackie Chan will feature in comedy-action film ‘Rush Hour 4’ after a span of 10 years.

The fourth edition of the Rush Hour franchise stars the 63-year-old veteran actor in a detective role yet again.

The first film of 'Rush Hour' series came in 1998, second in 2001 and 3rd 2007 and the fourth film will be released after a decade.

Jackie Chan, while talking to American radio, told his fans that the first draft of the film’s script is ready and the shooting will start soon.

Rush Hour 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas next year. Whereas, the final date of the release is not confirmed as co-actor Chris Tucker is busy with the shoots of other films and it is uncertain as to when he will join the Rush Hour team.