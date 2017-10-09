Trump’s ex-wife Ivana says president asks for tweeting advice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
U.S. President Trump's ex-wife Ivana says she still talks to him once a week. She says he asks for her advice on tweeting and offered her an ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, which she turned down.
"But I like my freedom... why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer, and bye-by to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life," Trump said in an interview on CBS' Sunday Morning. Ivana Trump says the president asks for her advice on tweeting. She told him, "I think you should tweet."
