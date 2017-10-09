Trump’s ex-wife Ivana says president asks for tweeting advice

U.S. President Trump's ex-wife Ivana says she still talks to him once a week. She says he asks for her advice on tweeting and offered her an ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, which she turned down.

"But I like my freedom... why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer, and bye-by to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life," Trump said in an interview on CBS' Sunday Morning. Ivana Trump says the president asks for her advice on tweeting. She told him, "I think you should tweet."