Mon October 09, 2017
October 9, 2017

Dubai’s prince sets out to promote healthy-living among citizens

DUBAI: Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is busy trying to make Dubai the most active city of the world.

In his efforts to make the inhabitants of Dubai physically fit and healthy, Prince Sheikh Hamdan challenged government officials and civilians to work out 30 minutes every day for a month.

The challenge was successfully accepted by the city’s police department.

Moreover, Sheikh Hamdan announced that 'successful people will be given upto Rs2.5 crores as a reward for their achievements.'

