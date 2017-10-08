Pak-US relationship based on 70-year old diplomatic, military ties: PM

ISLAMABAD: Speaking at Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said Pak-US relationship is not based on the Afghan-issue only, adding that the two countries have been enjoying 70-year old diplomatic and military ties.

While sharing his resent meeting’s talks with US President Donald Trump, and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, PM said that US officials have appreciated Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan, adding that he did not observe a 'threatening' undertone during his meetings with US representatives.

Responding to a question, PM Abbasie said that it has been conveyed to Washington that no country wants durable peace in Afghanistan as much as Pakistan does.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Afghan conflict, saying that negotiated-solution can resolve the issue.

The context of US officials' statements in Congress or other forums should be understood, the premier stressed during an interview on Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan.

Responding to a question if Pakistan can expect positive development from visits of US officials including Tillerson and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Abbasi said that both countries will present their stances on different matters and try to reach a middle ground on differing opinions.

To a question about President Ashraf Ghani's upcoming visit to Pakistan, the PM said that he is 'always welcome' adding that the visit has not been officially confirmed yet. The PM also said that the government will continue fencing Afghan borders to stop terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has offered joint-patrolling with Afghan forces and training the Afghan army," he further said that fencing the border is crucial and necessary for the country's security as terrorist leadership has safe havens on Afghan soil from where it attacks Pakistan's bordering areas.

While condemning the Indian HR violation in occupied Kashmir, PM said that India must implement UN resolutions, cease Line of Control violations and budge from its cold war doctrine," Abbasi said.

The prime minister, referring to growing Indian influence in Afghanistan, said that India has always been involved in conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan. He added that the government is continually countering all conspiracies against the motherland.

"Pakistan is cognizant of all such schemes, and we will deal with them accordingly," he said, categorically ruling out the prospects of prime ministerial level talks with India by stating that no such initiative was taken from the other end.