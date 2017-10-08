Sun October 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan all out for 262 in second Test

Pakistan all out for 262 in second Test

Dubai: Pakistan were bowled out for 262 in their first innings on the third day of the second day-night Test in Dubai on Sunday, a deficit of 220 runs to Sri Lanka´s 482.

Azhar Ali (59) and Haris Sohail (56) were the leading scorers as Pakistan fell 21 runs short of the follow-on mark, although Sri Lanka decided not to enforce it.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera both claimed three wickets for Sri Lanka, who lead the two-match series 1-0.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Herath´s double rock Pakistan in second Test

Herath´s double rock Pakistan in second Test
Sri Lanka hurt Pakistan with four wickets

Sri Lanka hurt Pakistan with four wickets
South Africa close in on big victory over Bangladesh

South Africa close in on big victory over Bangladesh
Pak hockey team leaves for Dhaka to take part in Asia Cup

Pak hockey team leaves for Dhaka to take part in Asia Cup
Load More load more