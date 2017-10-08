Pakistan all out for 262 in second Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: Pakistan were bowled out for 262 in their first innings on the third day of the second day-night Test in Dubai on Sunday, a deficit of 220 runs to Sri Lanka´s 482.
Azhar Ali (59) and Haris Sohail (56) were the leading scorers as Pakistan fell 21 runs short of the follow-on mark, although Sri Lanka decided not to enforce it.
Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera both claimed three wickets for Sri Lanka, who lead the two-match series 1-0.
