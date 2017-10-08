Four more die of dengue in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Four more people have died of dengue fever in Peshawar.

According to Radio Pakistan, Dengue Response Unit Peshawar reported that, forty-nine people have so far lost their lives due to dengue fever in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last two months.

Meanwhile, three hundred and thirty six fresh cases of dengue fever have been reported in different parts of the province.