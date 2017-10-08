Sun October 08, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Volunteers build memorial garden for Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS: A garden is being constructed in memory of those who were shot dead during the concert in the city of Las Vegas. A tree will be planted in the name of all 59 people who lost their lives.

A small lot in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District was nothing more than a barren patch of dirt just five days ago.

By Friday, the half-acre plot on 1015 S. Casino Blvd. was a flourishing floral masterpiece, welcoming over 1,300 Las Vegans after being transformed into a permanent memorial for victims of last Sunday’s mass shooting.

Fifty eight people died and nearly 500 were injured in the incident, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.

