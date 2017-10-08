Volunteers build memorial garden for Las Vegas shooting victims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAS VEGAS: A garden is being constructed in memory of those who were shot dead during the concert in the city of Las Vegas. A tree will be planted in the name of all 59 people who lost their lives.
A small lot in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District was nothing more than a barren patch of dirt just five days ago.
By Friday, the half-acre plot on 1015 S. Casino Blvd. was a flourishing floral masterpiece, welcoming over 1,300 Las Vegans after being transformed into a permanent memorial for victims of last Sunday’s mass shooting.
Fifty eight people died and nearly 500 were injured in the incident, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor country music festival.
