Sun October 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Name of justice (retd) Javed Iqbal finalized for NAB chairman: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said name  of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has been finalized for the next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Speaking to media, the PPP stalwart said he has convinced the government to appoint the former Supreme Court judge as the head of anti-graft body. "Four meetings have been held in this regard . . . it was necessary to give a name because today is the deadline," he was quoted by Geo TV as saying. 

Former Supreme Court judge justice (retd) Javed Iqbal
Justice Javed Iqbal had spearheaded an inquiry panel to probe the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in a US raid in Abbottabad.

Khurshid Shah said justice Iqbal was suitable for the post of NAB chairman as he has good reputation. 

