Pancake artist serves Donald Trump, Angela Markel for breakfast

Polish Chef, Jacek Bundyra, brought Angela Merkel and Donald Trump in the kitchen in Cieszanów. This unique chef draws faces of famous people on pancakes before serving them to friends and family for breakfast. He was inspired by the films found on the internet.

Jacek Bundyra took ordinary boring daily breakfast to another level of creativity. He used pancake batter as paint and a frying pan as the canvas and created masterpieces with simple pancakes. This chef carefully draws patterns, using raw pancake dough dyed with food colorants or natural ingredients on a frying pan. He later heats up his drawing to save the image for a short time until it gets served.

This chef draws the faces very close to ideal, which makes his pancakes unique among all. With his pancakes he adds color to life of the people since, now people can see the faces of the most important people of the world in their plates. Angela Merkel and Donald Trump faces are always high on demand.

Similar works are created by a chef in the United States.