Sun October 08, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Kate Winslet will reunite with 'Titanic' director

Kate Winslet will reunite with "Titanic" director James Cameron in "Avatar" franchise, according to reports. 

20th Century Fox confirmed the news last week. Cameron said that they had been looking to work together again for 20 years.

Winslet will be playing a character named Ronal and it was not clear how many of the films Winslet will be part of. 

According to Associated Press, Four "Avatar" sequels are planned to be released in December of 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

