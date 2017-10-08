Turkish ice cream seller teases Aamir Khan with tricks

Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently visited Turkey to promote his upcoming movie Secret Superstar where he was accorded warm welcome.

On Saturday Khan posted a video on Twitter which shows him trying to grab an ice cream from a vendor who teased him with a series of tricks before serving up his wares.

Sabar ka phall meetha. Lovely Turkish ice cream :-) pic.twitter.com/hzsZpmUgDC — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 7, 2017

During his two day visit, the Indian actor also visited the presidential palace where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Khan also sang a son from his blocbuster movie Danga during his meeting with the president.

The paper said Khan spoke at the CerModern open air theater, and thanked the Turkish people for their support.

"Five years ago, I knew Turkey was a friendly, beautiful place by the messages I received on social media. My initial impressions are of the warm and loving people."

Referring to his visit to the Anıtkabir mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Khan stated: "We have so much to learn from [Atatürk]. I will not forget this moment until the end of my life."

Speaking of Turkish food, Aamri Khan said “doma, doner kebab and menemen were his favorites.