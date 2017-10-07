CM Punjab congratulates Sharmeen for winning Emmy Award

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Oscar award winner Pakistani filmmaker and director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for getting Emmy Award.

He said Sharmeen Chinoy had won the award by utilizing her best capabilities and the Emmy Award for her documentary 'A Girl in River' was the matter of pride for the country.

He said she had brought good name to the country by winning the award and the nation was proud of competent women like Sharmeen.

He said all women of Pakistan should work like Sharmeen in their fields for progress and development in the country.