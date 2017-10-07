Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

APP
October 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CM Punjab congratulates Sharmeen for winning Emmy Award

CM Punjab congratulates Sharmeen for winning Emmy Award

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Oscar award winner Pakistani filmmaker and director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for getting Emmy Award.

He said Sharmeen Chinoy had won the award by utilizing her best capabilities and the Emmy Award for her documentary 'A Girl in River' was the matter of pride for the country.

He said she had brought good name to the country by winning the award and the nation was proud of competent women like Sharmeen.

He said all women of Pakistan should work like Sharmeen in their fields for progress and development in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away
Katrina Kaif all set to make her Hollywood debut

Katrina Kaif all set to make her Hollywood debut
'Mudbound' filmmaker on movie's exploration of racial divide

'Mudbound' filmmaker on movie's exploration of racial divide
‘Fast and Furious 9’ release date postponed

‘Fast and Furious 9’ release date postponed
Load More load more