PPP forms Central Committee for party’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party has formed a Central Committee for the 50th (Golden Jubilee) Foundation Day of the party headed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The following shall be the members:

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amjad Advocate, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Chaudhry Lateef Akber, Humayoon Khan, Ali Madad Jatak, Akhunzada Chattan, Faisal Karim Kundi and Iqbal Shah.

Notification in this regard was issued from Chairman Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that golden jubilee of Foundation Day (Youm-e-Tasees) of PPP will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and Jiyala fervor on November 30.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leaders, workers and Jiyalas will reiterate their commitment, conviction and allegiance to the Party and its ideology for a peaceful, prosperous, egalitarian and democratic Pakistan on the golden jubilee celebrations.