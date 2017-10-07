Sat October 07, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 7, 2017

Sri Lanka in command in 2nd Test against Pakistan

Sri Lanka 461-7 at dinner in second Test vs Pakistan

Dubai: Sri Lanka were 461-7 at dinner on the second day of the second and final day night Test...

Pakistan 51-0 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 482

Pakistan 51-0 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 482

Dubai: Pakistan, replying to Sri Lanka´s mammoth first-innings total of 482, were 51-0 at close on the second day of the second day-night Test in Dubai on Saturday.

Openers Shan Masood (15) and Sami Aslam (30) were at the crease as Pakistan trailed Sri Lanka by 431 runs.

Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne scored a career-best 196, while leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 6-184.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi.

