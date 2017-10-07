India beat Aussies by 9 wickets in rain-hit T20

Ranchi, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired bowling effort to help India beat Australia by nine wickets in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Saturday.

Chasing a revised target of 48 runs in six overs, the hosts achieved the win with three balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, on 15, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 22, remained unbeaten.

But it was left-arm wrist spinner Yadav who set up India´s 1-0 lead in the three-match series as he returned figures of 2-16 to restrict Australia to 118-8 in 18.4 overs when rain stopped play for about two hours.