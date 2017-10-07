Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India beat Aussies by 9 wickets in rain-hit T20

India beat Aussies by 9 wickets in rain-hit T20

Ranchi, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired bowling effort to help India beat Australia by nine wickets in the rain-shortened first Twenty20 international in Ranchi on Saturday.

Chasing a revised target of 48 runs in six overs, the hosts achieved the win with three balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, on 15, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 22, remained unbeaten.

But it was left-arm wrist spinner Yadav who set up India´s 1-0 lead in the three-match series as he returned figures of 2-16 to restrict Australia to 118-8 in 18.4 overs when rain stopped play for about two hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Sports
    Cricket
    India
    Australia
    T20s
Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan 51-0 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 482

Pakistan 51-0 in reply to Sri Lanka´s 482
Sri Lanka in command in 2nd Test against Pakistan

Sri Lanka in command in 2nd Test against Pakistan
Sri Lanka 461-7 at dinner in second Test vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka 461-7 at dinner in second Test vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test

Sri Lanka progres to 355-4 at tea in second Test
Load More load more